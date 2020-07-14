The White House Workforce Advisory Council launched a new advertising campaign Tuesday aimed at shattering the “myth” that a four-year degree is necessary for obtaining a highly-skilled, successful career.

"Find Something New," a joint partnership with Apple, IBM, and other companies through the administration's "Pledge to America's Workers," will highlight a variety of different pathways toward achieving that goal, including apprenticeships and micro credentials. The program is the brainchild of senior advisor to the president Ivanka Trump, White House officials told reporters ahead of Tuesday's launch.

The ads in question, which can all be viewed at FindSomethingNew.org, were all funded by private companies and are intended to expand on President Donald Trump’s June executive order that would prioritize skill-based hiring.

“There has never been a more critical time for Americans of all ages and backgrounds to be aware of the multiple pathways to career success and gain the vocational training and skills they need to fill jobs in a changing economy,” Ivanka Trump said in a press release. “While we celebrate and encourage American innovation, we recognize the responsibility of both the public and private sectors to invest in American workers and ensure that they are reconnected with good jobs and prepared for the future. The White House is proud to support the Ad Council through this campaign and will continue to champion all avenues that support American workers and families.”

The White House added that the coronavirus pandemic stalled the campaign launch, originally scheduled for March, but also illustrated the need to find new ways for Americans to rapidly reenter the workforce.

Ivanka, Apple CEO Tim Cook, IBM Executive Chairman Ginni Rommety, and Ad Council President Lisa Sherman will formally kick off the campaign at a roundtable Tuesday morning.