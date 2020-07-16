LaMelo Ball Throws Down Impressive Dunk During Training Session

LaMelo Ball threw down an awesome dunk during a recent training session.
SportsCenter tweeted a video of the youngest Ball brother throwing himself the ball off of the backboard for a dunk, and it’s pretty impressive. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
I’ve said for years that LaMelo was going to be an NBA star. People laughed at me and didn’t take me seriously, but I never doubted it for a second.
I understand LaVar Ball and his comments turn people off towards his sons, but LaMelo is a damn good ball player.
That’s been obvious ever since he first stepped onto the scene. He’s going to be a top NBA pick, and he’s almost certainly going to have a great career.
The dude is tall, lanky, a natural scorer, can move the rock in transition and is probably even more naturally talented than Lonzo.
He’s going to be a very solid pro basketball player, and I can’t wait to see what he does. Despite all the hate directed at their dad, Lonzo and LaMelo Ball are both incredible basketball players.