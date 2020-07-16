LaMelo Ball Throws Down Impressive Dunk During Training Session

LaMelo Ball threw down an awesome dunk during a recent training session.

SportsCenter tweeted a video of the youngest Ball brother throwing himself the ball off of the backboard for a dunk, and it's pretty impressive.

Give it a watch below.

I’ve said for years that LaMelo was going to be an NBA star. People laughed at me and didn’t take me seriously, but I never doubted it for a second.

I understand LaVar Ball and his comments turn people off towards his sons, but LaMelo is a damn good ball player.

That’s been obvious ever since he first stepped onto the scene. He’s going to be a top NBA pick, and he’s almost certainly going to have a great career.

The dude is tall, lanky, a natural scorer, can move the rock in transition and is probably even more naturally talented than Lonzo.

He’s going to be a very solid pro basketball player, and I can’t wait to see what he does. Despite all the hate directed at their dad, Lonzo and LaMelo Ball are both incredible basketball players.