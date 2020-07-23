Ivanka Visits Rocky Mountain National Park To Celebrate Outdoors Act Soon To Be Signed Into Law

Ivanka Trump visited the Rocky Mountain National Park Thursday to celebrate an Outdoors Act that will soon be signed into law.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has made us value, now more than ever, the national treasure that is our parks and the respite they afford our families,” the first daughter captioned her post on Instagram, along with a handful of stunning snaps that captured the views from the park. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

“Today Secretary Bernhardt and I visited Rocky Mountain National Park to celebrate yesterday’s passage of the Great American Outdoors Act,” she added.

The first daughter concluded her post by noting that “this landmark bill, soon to be signed into law by President [Donald] Trump, is single largest piece of conversation legislation since the creation of the National Park System by President Theodore Roosevelt.” (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

Several other pictures from the day’s visit to the national park have surfaced on social media.

Today @IvankaTrump was joined by @SecBernhardt to celebrate the recent passage of the Great American Outdoors Act (championed by @SenCoryGardner) at Rocky Mountain National Park! After remarks at the Moraine Park Discovery Center, the group hiked around beautiful Bear Lake pic.twitter.com/kSRFdhhwjE — Carolina Hurley (@CLH45) July 23, 2020

“Thrilled to be back in my home state of Colorado with @IvankaTrump to discuss the passage of the largest conservation and outdoor recreation funding legislation in decades,” a tweet from Secretary Bernhardt read. “This is a huge win for America’s public lands.”