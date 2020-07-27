POLL: 64.8% Of People Don’t Expect The College Football Season To Happen

A majority of fans don’t think the college football season will happen.

As we continue to wage war against the coronavirus pandemic, the biggest question in all of sports is whether or not college football will happen.

Of the 1,910 voters in a Twitter poll I ran Sunday afternoon, 64.8% voted that the season won’t happen.

Will the college football season happen? — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) July 26, 2020

These polls have been incredibly depressing over the past month. Whether it’s the season will happen or if coronavirus will impact games, confidence is fading for the 2020 season.

Will coronavirus impact the football season? — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) July 24, 2020

Do I think the season will happen? I spoke with a college football coach over the weekend and he was confident the games will start.

Will the season end as planned? That seems to be the much bigger question mark and not a single person that I’ve talked to knows for sure.

All that everyone seems to agree on is that we’re in for a wild 2020, and we’re in a position nobody could have ever dreamed of prior to the pandemic.

Hopefully, the season is normal enough and we get to all enjoy some football. However, I’d highly encourage everyone to start mentally preparing for that to not happen.

