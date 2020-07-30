The NBA Officially Returns Thursday With 2 Games

The NBA officially returns Thursday.

After months and months without real games because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the league returns Thursday at Disney in Orlando with two games. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The first game will feature the Jazz vs. the Pelicans at 6:30 EST and the second game at 9:00 EST will be between the Clippers and Lakers. Both games are on TNT.

I can’t believe it’s actually happening. I can’t believe the NBA is finally back. I’ll be honest when I say it felt like this day might not come for awhile.

Let’s not forget, it was the NBA that infamously shut down first during the coronavirus pandemic back in March. The Jazz were rushed off the court after Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus.

Within the next couple days, the entire sports world had come to a grinding halt.

Now, it’s July 30, and the games are finally going to get rolling again. The NBA has done a phenomenal job setting up a secure bubble at Disney in Orlando, the testing results have been clean and it’s time to get things rolling.

I’m not even the biggest NBA fan on the planet, and I’m still excited to see what we get with the first two games.

Sports are returning, folks! That’s certainly a reason to celebrate!