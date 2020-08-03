Trump Goes After Deborah Birx 1 Day After White House Staff Defended Her From Pelosi’s Attacks

President Donald Trump tweeted his displeasure with Dr. Deborah Birx on Monday after she stated over the weekend that the coronavirus pandemic has entered a new phase and is now more widespread in both rural and urban settings than in previous months.

Trump has frequently criticized Dr. Anthony Fauci’s public comments on the government’s pandemic response but this is the first time he publicly criticized Birx, the White House coronavirus task force coordinator. (RELATED: Meet The Three-Headed Monster Getting Rich Off COVID | WALL STREET MEETS WASHINGTON EP. 17)

“So Crazy Nancy Pelosi said horrible things about Dr. Deborah Birx, going after her because she was too positive on the very good job we are doing on combatting the China Virus, including Vaccines & Therapeutics,” the president tweeted. “In order to counter Nancy, Deborah took the bait & hit us. Pathetic!”

Trump’s comments come just one day after senior White House officials defended Birx following critical comments made by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

White House strategic communications director Alyssa Farah suggested “It is deeply irresponsible of Speaker Pelosi to repeatedly try to undermine & create public distrust in Dr Birx, the top public health professional on the coronavirus task force.” (RELATED: Birx Says States Must ‘Scramble’ For Coronavirus Tests After George Floyd Protests)

“It’s also just wrong,” she wrote. “Period. Hard stop.”

White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere added that “Dr. Birx is one of the smartest, honest, most talented professionals” he has ever worked with and that “baseless, political attacks against her and her long record of saving lives and protecting public health are disgusting and shameful.”

Birx’s comments came during a Sunday interview on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“What we are seeing today is different from March and April. It is extraordinarily widespread,” she stated. “It’s into the rural as equal urban areas.”