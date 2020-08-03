Meet The Three-Headed Monster Getting Rich Off Of COVID | WALL STREET MEETS WASHINGTON EP. 17

Daily Caller White House correspondent Christian Datoc sits down with Wall Street guru and CEO of Farvahar Partners Omeed Malik for a new episode of “WALL STREET MEETS WASHINGTON.” It’s the only show that breaks down the Beltway’s economic updates for both financial VIPs and everyday Americans looking for market tips.

August 1 has come and gone, and the White House and Congress aren’t any closer to reaching a deal on another coronavirus stimulus. Datoc and Malik put the failures of President Donald Trump and Hill leaders on full display at the top of the show. Still, compared to the political theater on display at the highly anticipated Big Tech hearing, the negotiations looked almost peachy. (RELATED: White House Officials, Hill Staffers Doubt Another Stimulus Is Coming Before Recess)

Coupled with the latest news we’ve learned about a potential coronavirus vaccine, those two circuses paint a rosy picture of the Three-Headed Monster benefitting from the coronavirus pandemic. Apologies for sounding more doom & gloom than usual.

Still, the guys wrapped things up on a slightly more positive note: Triller — an app you might not have ever heard of — is putting patriotic capitalism on its back and looking to step up to fill a massive TikTok-sized hole in the social media industry.

WATCH:

“Omeed Malik is the Founder and CEO of Farvahar Partners, a boutique merchant bank and broker/dealer which invests partner capital into growth businesses and acts as a liquidity provider of private placements on behalf of companies and institutional investors. The Firm also offers advisory, investment banking and capital raising services to its clients.

Prior to starting his own firm, Omeed was a Managing Director and the Global Head of the Hedge Fund Advisory Business at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Omeed was also the founder and head of the Emerging Manager Program within the Global Equities business. In this capacity, Omeed was charged with selecting both established and new hedge funds for the firm to partner with and oversaw the allocation of financing/prime brokerage, capital strategy, business consulting and talent introduction resources.

Before joining Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Omeed was a Senior Vice President at MF Global where he helped reorganize the firm’s distribution platform globally and developed execution and clearing relationships with institutional clients.

An experienced financial services professional and securities attorney, Omeed was a corporate lawyer at Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP working on transactional matters in the capital markets, corporate governance, private equity and bankruptcy fields.

Omeed has also worked in the United States Senate and House of Representatives. Omeed received a JD, with Honors, from Emory Law School (where he serves on the Alumni Board) and a BA in Philosophy and Political Science, Cum Laude, from Colgate University.

Omeed is a Term Member of the Council on Foreign Relations, a Centennial Society Member of the Economic Club of New York and a Chairman’s Circle Member of the Milken Institute.”