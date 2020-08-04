Ivanka Trump Talks ‘Combating Human Trafficking’ During Announcement Of $35 Million Housing Grants For Survivors

Ivanka Trump joined Attorney General William Barr to announce $35 million in Housing Assistance Grants for victims of human trafficking Tuesday.

“In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, combating human trafficking in the U.S. and abroad is critical work,” the first daughter explained, per a White House press release. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

“DOJ’s grant recipients are on the frontlines of this fight, ensuring that survivors across our country are afforded safe and stable housing and empowered with the support and resources they need to rebuild their lives,” she added. (RELATED: Melania Trump Feeds Baby Elephants In Kenya, Ivory Burn Sites)

“I am incredibly honored to join Attorney General Barr to highlight these organizations and their tireless and vital work,” Ivanka Trump, an adviser to the president, continued. (RELATED: Bill Barr Says Epstein’s Death ‘Raises Serious Questions’)

Senior administration officials said the grants will be used to provide safe, stable housing to survivors of human trafficking.

“The grants will go to 73 organizations across the United States to provide six to twenty-four months of transitional or short-term housing assistance for trafficking victims, including rental, utilities or related expenses, such as security deposits and relocation costs,” the release explained.

“The grants will also provide funding for support needed to help victims locate permanent housing, secure employment and receive occupational training and counseling,” it added.

It all comes after President Donald Trump signed an executive order in January to combat human trafficking.

“My Administration is 100 percent committed to eradicating human trafficking from the earth,” the president shared.