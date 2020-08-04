Trump Says Black Lives Matter Has Never Asked Him For A Meeting

The leaders of the Black Lives Matter movement have never asked to meet with President Donald Trump, Trump said in an interview with Axios released Monday on HBO.

The moment came when Axios Reporter Jonathan Swan pressed Trump on his response to the widespread unrest arising from the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Trump argued he is doing what is necessary to contain violence in cities like Chicago and Portland, and Swan responded by asking whether Trump had ever met with a Black Lives Matter activist to address their concerns.

“Black Lives Matter started off – to me – very badly… ‘Pigs in a blanket, fry ’em like bacon.’ I got off to a bad start,” Trump said. Swan then asked if he would be willing to meet with BLM.

“I would, but…nobody’s asked for a meeting. Nobody’s ever asked me for a meeting,” Trump replied.

Black Lives Matter did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether they have asked to meet with Trump.

Trump’s Axios interview spanned a number of topics, including the impending November election and how it might be impacted by mail-in voting. Trump argued the results could be delayed by as much as two months.

“There is no way you can go through a mail-in vote without massive cheating,” Trump said. “This election won’t be decided on the evening November 3rd. This election could be decided two months later.”

“What’s wrong with that?” Swan replied.. “What’s wrong with the proper mail-in count?”

Trump floated the idea of delaying the election in a tweet last week, but the idea was roundly shot down even by his Republican allies in Congress.

“Never in the history of this country, through wars, depressions and the Civil War, have we ever not had a federally scheduled election on time,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said in a statement. “We will find a way to do that again this November 3rd. We will cope with whatever the situation is and have the election on November 3rd as already scheduled.”

Trump later backed off the suggestion, saying he did not want to change the date of the election, but he did reiterate his fears that mail-in voting could invite massive fraud.