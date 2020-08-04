Trump Again Wishes Ghislaine Maxwell Well, Says Epstein ‘Was Either Killed Or Committed Suicide’

President Donald Trump again wished convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s cohort Ghislaine Maxwell well in a Monday interview and suggested that her ex-lover did not kill himself.

The president spoke with Axios’ Jonathan Swan in an interview Monday during which Swan asked POTUS why he would wish a person like Maxwell well.(RELATED: Ghislaine Maxwell’s Lawyers Said She Hadn’t Talked To Epstein In Over A Decade. Uncovered Emails Show Otherwise)

“First of all, I don’t know that, but I do know that her friend or boyfriend was either killed or committed suicide in jail,” Trump replied in reference to the charges against Maxwell.

Maxwell has been charged with conspiracy to entice minors to engage in illegal sex acts, conspiracy to transport minors to these illegal sex acts, transportation of a minor to engage in illegal sex acts, and perjury.

“She’s now in jail, so yeah, I wish her well,” Trump said. “I would wish you well. I would wish a lot of people well. Good luck. Let them prove somebody was guilty.” (RELATED: Washington Post Highlights Trump,Maxwell Connection, Ignores Allegations That Bill Clinton Visited Pedophile Island)

Epstein died of apparent suicide in a federal jail in New York City in August 2019 one month after he was arrested.

The president’s comments come after he raised eyebrows in late July when he said of Maxwell: “I just wish her well, frankly. I’ve met her numerous times over the years — especially since I lived in Palm Beach, and I guess they lived in Palm Beach — but I wish her well, whatever it is.”

The British socialite was arrested by the FBI at 8:30 a.m. on July 2 in Bradford, New Hampshire. A grand jury for the U.S. District Court of Southern New York indicted her shortly after, and U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan denied bail to Maxwell, saying “the risks are simply too great” to allow Maxwell to be released.

