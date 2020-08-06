Trump Lays Out His 6 Promises To Americans For His Second Term

President Donald Trump laid out six initiatives he plans to pursue if he wins a second term on November 3.

Trump announced the list during an appearance at the Whirlpool Corporation in Ohio, highlighting the promises he kept from his 2016 campaign while laying out new ones for his next term.

Trump’s first promise was to defeat the coronavirus, saying his administration was using all its resources to develop therapies, a vaccine, and medical equipment to limit the spread of the virus. His second promise was he would return the economy to pre-coronavirus levels of success, saying employment would was already on the rise. (EXCLUSIVE REPORT: The Inside Story Of How The Trump Team Is Rebuilding Our Supply Chain Preparedness)

Third, he promised to use the gains in America’s medical manufacturing capacity to turn the U.S. into the world’s top producer of medical products such as ventilators and pharmaceuticals. Fourth, Trump promised to rein in U.S. supply chains in other industries as well, ensuring for national security reasons that American companies don’t have to rely on other nations.

His fifth promise was to use very tool at his disposal – including tariffs – to bring American manufacturing jobs back to the United States. He took the opportunity to announce new tariffs on Canadian-produce aluminum as well.

From Trump proclamation reimposing tariffs on Canadian aluminum: pic.twitter.com/0wGRPuZApK — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) August 6, 2020

His final promise was to always put American workers first.

The speech came hours after he signed a “Buy American” executive order aimed at onshoring America’s production chains. White House advisor Peter Navarro, who present at the signing, praised the plan and explained why it took so long to sign after announcing the plan in the spring.

“Good things take time, and this is a good thing for America,” he said. “I’ve been a part of roughly 15 executive orders. This is one of the most comprehensive and effective executive orders that I’ve seen. It’s going to get the mission done.”