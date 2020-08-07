Rape Suspect Released Due To Coronavirus Suspected Of Killing Accuser

A rape suspect who was released from prison due to the coronavirus has been accused of killing his accuser.

Authorities claimed Ibrahim E. Bouaichi shot and killed Karla Dominguez, who had accused him of rape, on July 29, according to an article published by the Washington Post. Bouaichi had been previously indicted on charges of rape, strangulation and abduction after Dominguez accused him of sexually assaulting her in October.

Bouaichi was held without bond in jail after he turned himself in to police.

Bouaichi’s lawyers argued he should be released from prison due to the coronavirus pandemic in April. His lawyers claimed it was “impossible” to adhere to social distancing and other measures while in prison, according to the outlet.

Bouaichi was reportedly not to leave his residence unless he was meeting with his lawyers or pretrial officials. (RELATED: Teacher Reportedly Charged After ‘Repeatedly’ Raping 13-Year-Old In Classroom)

Bouaichi was charged with first-degree assault, harming a law enforcement dog and other counts on May 11 after he rammed his vehicle into a K-9 officer’s vehicle in Alexandria. Alexandria Commonwealth’s Attorney Bryan Porter claimed authorities did not notify him of the charges, according to the Washington Post.

Police had not been able to locate Bouaichi after he allegedly fatally shot Dominguez on July 29. Alexandria police and federal marshals spotted Bouaichi’s car in Prince George’s county Wednesday. He was reportedly found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound and remains in critical condition at a Virginia hospital, the outlet reported.