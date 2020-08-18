Jennifer Aniston And Brad Pitt Are Teaming Up For ‘Fast Times’

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt definitely got everyone’s attention Tuesday when reports surfaced they were involved in the “Fast Times at Ridgemont High” virtual live table read.

“This just in: #FastTimesLive will now stream on Friday at 8pm ET / 5pm PT, and #BradPitt and @JimmyKimmel will be joining the all-star cast,” a post from Sean Penn’s emergency relief nonprofit CORE and the REFORM Alliance read. The post was noted by the Hollywood Reporter.

“All proceeds will benefit the COVID-19 relief efforts of @COREResponse and @Reform, tune in to Facebook.com/COREResponse or TikTok.com/COREResponse on August 21,” the post added. “It’s going to be awesome, totally awesome!” (RELATED: Jennifer Aniston Reveals That She Likes To Watch TV In The Nude)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hollywood Reporter (@hollywoodreporter) on Aug 18, 2020 at 12:01pm PDT

Pitt and Aniston will be joined by a star-studded cast for the table read of the hit ’80s show, including Morgan Freeman, Julia Roberts, Shia LaBeouf and Matthew McConaughey, just to name a few. (RELATED: PHOTOS: Jennifer Aniston Rocks Paris In Leather Outfit)

Organizers describe the event as an “unrehearsed, anything-goes table read” of the iconic coming-of-age 1982 film.

The event, called “Dane Cook Presents Feelin’ A-Live,” was originally slated for Thursday August 20, but has since been moved to Friday August 21 so as to not conflict with the final night of the Democratic National Convention.

“Upon realizing Feelin’ A-Live was programmed opposite the DNC’s final night, we felt it was best to let the convention have its own evening, and then we’ll have ours,” Cook shared.

“Luckily, we were able to shift around some schedules — and add some stellar new cast members — so we’re thrilled to now get to kick off your weekend with a Friday night broadcast,” he added.

Friday night’s event will stream live on Facebook Live and TikTok via CORE’s official accounts, and via LiveXLive.