Marianne Williamson Pans DNC Convention: ‘It’s Like Binge Watching A Marriott Commercial’

Former Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson made it clear Monday that she was not impressed with the Democratic National Convention.

It appeared to get off to a good start with a moving rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” — which Williamson said was “so gorgeous I cried.”

After actor Mark Ruffalo cheered the Democrats’ efforts, Williamson challenged his assessment of the situation.

“No I’m sorry but they did not address racism. They showed a lot of beautiful pictures of POC and made references to BLM, but there was not one mention of an actual policy to help end systemic racism. It’s like binge watching a Marriott commercial,” Williamson said.

Williamson also replied to Briahna Joy Gray, former national press secretary for Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who asked whether policy had even been addressed during the first night of speeches.

“You didn’t miss anything,” Williamson said. “Beautiful pictures of POC and reference to BLM, but no actual policy on how to end systemic racism. Touching homage to Covid victims and responders, but no actual policy on providing universal healthcare. No policy, period. Except for Bernie.”

She later added that she had not set out to criticize the convention, saying, “I wanted to like it. I really did, I promise I did.”