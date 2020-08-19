Miami Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores On Tua Tagovailoa: ‘Some Good, Some Bad’

Miami Dolphins rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has apparently shown some flashes, but there are still growing pains.

The Dolphins took the former Alabama superstar fifth overall in the 2020 NFL draft, and there’s no doubt he’s the future in Miami. However, it might take some time to get him ready. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Flores told the media Wednesday about the rookie passer, “Some good some bad. Some good throws and good decisions, some throws that aren’t so good and some decisions that weren’t so good.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TAGOVAILOA???????????????? (@tuamaann_) on May 5, 2020 at 5:03pm PDT

As I’ve said before, I expect Ryan Fitzpatrick to open the season as the starter. It seems like the safest option for the team.

While Fitz isn’t going to ever be an NFL star, there’s no doubt that he’s steady and dependable, which makes him a solid choice to start the season.

Tua is coming off of a brutal hip injury from his days at Alabama, and hasn’t taken a snap of NFL football. It’s going to take some time to get him ready.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TAGOVAILOA???????????????? (@tuamaann_) on Nov 27, 2019 at 7:45pm PST

There’s nothing wrong with that. It’s better if he takes his time, and then the Dolphins can put him once he’s ready.

It sounds like he’s already showing flashes, but he’s got a ways to go. Nothing wrong with that. Making the jump from college to the NFL is a big challenge for quarterbacks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TAGOVAILOA???????????????? (@tuamaann_) on Sep 26, 2019 at 5:07pm PDT

When he’s ready, Tua will take over and probably have several great years with the Dolphins. It just probably won’t happen week one.