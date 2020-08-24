The NFL Has 0 New Coronavirus Cases Among Players After 23,000 Tests

The NFL dominated coronavirus in the latest round of testing.
According to Jonathan Jones, the NFL conducted 23,000 tests among players from August 12th through the 20th, and not a single one came back positive. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
From Aug. 12-20, the NFL conducted daily COVID tests. 58,397 tests administered to 8,000+ players/personnel. 0 confirmed positives among the 23k tests to players.
— Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) August 24, 2020
Who is ready to run through a wall right now after hearing this news out of the NFL? I’ll go ahead and put my hand up.
I’m more than willing to run through a wall right now with excitement. Not a single positive test among players after 23,000 were conducted!
If that’s not a huge win, then I don’t know what is.
View this post on Instagram
The NFL has been absolutely crushing coronavirus when it comes to keeping players safe. The league doesn’t even have a bubble system, and there still weren’t any positives.
For all the trash I’ve talked about the league’s leadership, there’s no question their plans for coronavirus have worked like a charm.
View this post on Instagram
Now, the key is to keep things up. Judging from how things are going, I’d say the NFL will be just fine dealing with coronavirus throughout the season.