Matthew Stafford Throws Laser Pass To T.J. Hockenson During Training Camp

Detroit Lions star Matthew Stafford threw an absolute dime during a Monday practice.

In a video tweeted by the team, Stafford put a ball on a frozen rope to tight end T.J. Hockenson and threaded it past several defenders. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch the incredible pass below.

Two things to point out. First, you can tell I’m really desperate for football to start because I’m out here breaking down training camp film like it’s CIA satellite footage.

I won’t apologize for loving football. I’m a man who needs the sport in my life, and that’s just the way it is.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl) on Aug 28, 2020 at 12:24pm PDT

Secondly, every single second of action I’ve seen out of Stafford in camp makes me think he’s going to absolutely ball out in 2020.

He missed a huge chunk of the 2019 with an injury, and now it’s time for him to bounce back in a major way. Judging from what I’ve seen from camp, it looks like he’s on a revenge tour.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl) on Aug 25, 2020 at 6:54am PDT

I can’t wait to see what we get out of the face of the franchise in 2020. It looks like the offense will be rolling!