Washington Football Team Releases Running Back Adrian Peterson

The Washington Football Team has released running back Adrian Peterson.

According to Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo, Washington decided to cut Peterson loose after two seasons with the team. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

A surprise: The Washington Football Team is releasing legendary RB Adrian Peterson, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 4, 2020

This is a bit of a surprising move, and I didn’t see it coming at all. I didn’t even know Peterson was on the chopping block, and it sounds like most other people didn’t either.

It’s crazy that he’s more or less beaten the clock and is still playing at the age of 35. Running backs don’t have long careers, and Peterson has beaten the odds.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adrian AD/AP Peterson (@adrianpeterson) on Sep 3, 2020 at 5:09pm PDT

I’m also 100% sure that he’ll find a new team. He still has some gas left in the tank, and a guy like that isn’t going unsigned for long.

Where will he land? I’m not sure, but there are always teams looking for a guy they can get cheap to help the offense.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adrian AD/AP Peterson (@adrianpeterson) on Aug 15, 2020 at 5:25am PDT

His best days are long behind Peterson, but he can still play. I fully expect him to be on a roster sooner than later.