PAC-12 Commissioner Larry Scott Says The Conference Could Play Football In Early 2021

The PAC-12 is hoping to start football as soon as possible.

Commissioner Larry Scott spoke with Dan Patrick about improved coronavirus testing and said “I believe we will be” when asked about football potentially returning in the fall. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Scott made it clear that it’s unknown if the fall is an option or if early 2021 is the play to make. You can listen to him break it down below.

I hope like hell the PAC-12 is back ASAP. We don’t need college football teams trying to play in the spring.

That’s incredibly stupid. We play football in the fall, and a spring season would be an utter disaster on so many levels.

While starting January 1st is a lot better than March, it’s still really dumb. We need to be playing as fast as possible.

That means if the PAC-12 can play right now, then that’s what should happen. We don’t need to wait until 2021.

The ACC, SEC and Big 12 are all pushing forward with football and it seems to be going well. Why can’t the PAC-12 do the same?

Play as fast as possible. It’s that simple.