REPORT: Mitch Trubisky Will Start At Quarterback For The Chicago Bears

Mitch Trubisky will reportedly remain the starting quarterback of the Chicago Bears.

According to Adam Schefter, the Bears are expected to ride with Trubisky after acquiring Nick Foles during the offseason. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Schefter reported the decision was made because of Trubisky’s “progression, leadership and overall performance throughout camp,” but it was close between him and Foles.

In a competitive battle, Bears are expected to name Mitchell Trubisky the starting QB, source tells ESPN. It’s due to his progression, leadership and overall performance throughout camp. Nick Foles made decision difficult for Matt Nagy, but the team feels strong about its QBs. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 4, 2020

Honestly, this is a bit surprising to me. I thought Foles was going to win the starting job and the Bears would focus on rebuilding for the future.

After all, why acquire Foles if you’re not going to play him?

Well, I was 100% wrong and it sounds like Foles’ presence lit a fire under Trubisky, and he embraced the challenge.

Now, the Bears are sticking with him as the teams starting quarterback.

If he balls out, then there’s probably a big payday waiting at the end of the season. If not, then the Bears will move forward without him.

Either way, it’s time to show up and show out for Trubisky.