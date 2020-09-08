Colorado Buffaloes Agree To Gambling Partnership With PointsBet

The Colorado Buffaloes have officially entered the gambling game.

According to Sportico, the Buffs and PointsBet have reached a deal to promote the gambling company with signs at the basketball and football stadiums. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

PointsBet will also have some involvement when it comes to the radio broadcast. Colorado is the first NCAA school to ever reach a deal like this.

Look, anyone trying to stop mainstream sports gambling is fighting a war they have no chance of winning. This isn’t the 1950s.

It’s 2020, and sports gambling is as mainstream as it’s ever been. That’s great news for consumers because sports gambling should be easy and legal everywhere.

The fact an NCAA program is teaming up with a gambling site is proof that it’s never been more popular. As a bit of a degenerate myself, I’m here for it.

I want every single pro and college team to team up with gambling sites, and I want the money to be flowing. Welcome to the new world of sports action, folks!

