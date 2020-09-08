Joy Behar Says She’s ‘Worried That Trump Could Pull This Off’ As She Slams Electoral College

Joy Behar said she’s “more worried that [President Donald] Trump could pull this off” and beat Joe Biden when asked if President Donald Trump’s “law and order” agenda is resonating with voters.

“Well, you know, I don’t know,” Behar shared during “The View” on Tuesday. “It could be. Who knows what’s going to happen there?” (RELATED: Joy Behar: Female Trump Voters Don’t Know The Difference Between A Predator And A Protector)

“I’m more worried that Trump could pull this off though because of various reasons,” she added. “We all see the polls and see that Biden is ahead, but the Russian interference is alive and kicking.” (RELATED: Meghan McCain Blasts Trump At John McCain’s Funeral)

WATCH:

The cohost continued while saying that “Facebook is continuing to leave all the lies on the pages” and said that “the postal service is being interfered with.”

“On top of that — I’ll make this quick…,” Joy explained. “The Electoral College is I think an issue and a problem. In the history of the United States there were four presidents who won without the popular vote because of the Electoral College. I think it’s ridiculous that a few states … determines my future. It’s ridiculous.”

She then wondered “so why bother voting in the rest of the country? They need to change the Electoral College as soon as possible.”

Behar then listed off presidents, George Bush, Donald Trump, Benjamin Harrison and Rutherford B. Hayes and shared that they “all won without the real backing of the United States of America. So, there you have it.”