The Dallas Cowboys Are The Most Valuable Team In The NFL With A Worth Of $5.7 Billion

The Dallas Cowboys are the most valuable franchise in the NFL.

According to Forbes, the Cowboys are valued at $5.7 billion, and that makes them the most valuable organization in pro football. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Patriots are second at $4.4 billion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) on Sep 9, 2020 at 4:04pm PDT

If there’s one thing Jerry Jones knows how to do, it’s move the needle. That guy knows how to dominate the news unlike any owner we’ve ever seen in pro sports.

Even when the Dallas Cowboys aren’t good, they’re always relevant. Stop and think about it for a second. When was the last time the Cowboys were seriously pushing for a Super Bowl?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) on Sep 7, 2020 at 8:51am PDT

It’s been a long time. Yet, they’re always front and center in the world of the NFL, and their fans are spread out all over the country.

I’m not surprised at all that they’re the most valuable team. In fact, I’d be shocked if they weren’t.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) on Sep 4, 2020 at 1:03pm PDT

Also, they’re not first by a little bit. The Cowboys are first by more than a billion dollars. Jerry Jones is printing money!

Life must be nice when you own the most expensive franchise in the NFL.