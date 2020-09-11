JT And Chad Hand Out More Masks In Another Hilarious Video

JT and Chad are still trying to make sure everyone is wearing a mask.

The famous comedy duo from “Chad Goes Deep” posted another video late Thursday of them handing out masks during the coronavirus pandemic, and you don’t want to miss this one. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

There’s a very good chance it’ll be one of the funniest things you see all day. Give the video a watch below.

I honestly love these masks videos from JT and Chad. No matter what you think about masks, I think we can all agree that these videos are hilarious.

It’s amazing how triggered some people get by being offered a mask. It’s truly incredible how pissed off they get.

These guys are clearly joking, and people still flip out on them. If you ever find yourself torqued up over a mask, then you need to take a step back to relax.

If you don’t want it, then just say no and move on with your day. Instead, JT and Chad are out here like it’s a war zone.

I hope they get this stunt up for at least a couple more videos. We could all use some laughs, and these videos provide them in spades.