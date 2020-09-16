Man Finds Apparent Brain That Washed Up On Shore Of Wisconsin Beach

A man came across what seems like a brain while collecting items and spending time on a Wisconsin beach.

Police are working to confirm exactly where the brain-like-object, found Tuesday morning, could have come from, according to Fox6. The Racine Police Department claimed the object didn’t seem to be human, but are waiting for confirmation from the Racine County Medical Examiner’s Office, the outlet reported.

Police are investigating the discovery of something resembling a brain, found wrapped in foil Tuesday morning at the beach at Samuel Myers Park in Racine. https://t.co/bZOtaLiZjq — Wisconsin State Journal (@WiStateJournal) September 16, 2020

Jimmy Senda was taking his morning walk along the beach when he discovered it.

“Collecting sea glass and random stuff — because I like to do artwork at home with the stuff that I find,” Senda told Fox6. (RELATED: Famous Bollywood Actress Arrested In Narcotics Case After Boyfriend Found Dead)

“I don’t really know how to explain it, it didn’t register…I was just like, ‘What is this?'” Senda said. “I came across this square package, wrapped in aluminum foil, and around it, it had a pink rubber band.”

“Curiosity got to me, so I popped it open and it looked like a chicken breast — kind of,” he explained. “It took a little bit for it to really (register) of what was going on; it was a brain.”

Imagine what kind of morning this guy had after finding this. He takes this walk every day along the beach, but Tuesday had to have been much different.

It just all around sounds like a gross way to start the day.