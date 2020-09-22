Tom Cruise Is Headed To Space In 2021 With Director Doug Liman For Upcoming Film

Tom Cruise is booked for a flight to outer space after the Space Shuttle Almanac confirmed reports he will travel with director Doug Liman in 2021 for an upcoming movie.

“So it’s confirmed that @CommanderMLA is flying the @Axiom_Space @SpaceX #CrewDragon tourist mission with Director @DougLiman [and] Tom Cruise,” a tweet from the Space Shuttle account read. The post was noted by NME in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Clip Of Tom Cruise Riding Off A Cliff Surfaces After Filming Resumes For ‘Mission: Impossible 7’)

“One seat still to be filled,” the post added. “They are to launch in October, 2021.”

So its confirmed that @CommanderMLA is flying the @Axiom_Space @SpaceX #CrewDragon tourist mission with Director @DougLiman & Tom Cruise. One seat still to be filled. They are to launch in October, 2021. pic.twitter.com/dn6SLvCOGz — Space Shuttle Almanac (@ShuttleAlmanac) September 19, 2020

The piece noted that Commander Michael Lopez-Alegria will pilot the Axiom Space Station with the Hollywood superstar and two others on board. Who that other person is was unknown at the time of this publication. (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

“NASA is excited to work with @TomCruise on a film aboard the @Space_Station!” NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine tweeted in May about the rumored space project. (RELATED: Filming Of ‘Top Gun’ Sequel Reportedly Delayed SO Tom Cruise Can Learn To Fly Fighter Jets)

NASA is excited to work with @TomCruise on a film aboard the @Space_Station! We need popular media to inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists to make @NASA’s ambitious plans a reality. pic.twitter.com/CaPwfXtfUv — Jim Bridenstine (@JimBridenstine) May 5, 2020

“We need popular media to inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists to make @NASA’s ambitious plans a reality,” he added.

According to the report:

Liman is in the process of writing the film’s script, and the budget is estimated to be around $200 million. [Christopher] McQuarrie, who is the writer/director on the Mission: Impossible films, will act as story advisor and producer, alongside Cruise, Liman and [PJ] van Sandwijk as producers.

As previously reported, few details about the film have come out other than NASA is reportedly working with Elon Musk and the 58-year-old actor on an upcoming project to be filmed in space.

We can hardly wait.