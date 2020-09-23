REPORT: Skip Bayless Is Nearing A Contract Extension With Fox Sports

Skip Bayless is reportedly on the verge of signing an extension with Fox Sports.

According to Front Office Sports, the “Undisputed” host is nearing a contract extension with the network that would include “a slight raise on his $6 million annual salary.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Despite calls for his firing after criticizing Dak Prescott for opening up about his depression, Skip Bayless is nearing a new TV deal with Fox Sports.https://t.co/OeSmtFlKww — Front Office Sports (@frntofficesport) September 22, 2020

While I’m not a huge fan of Skip Bayless’ takes, I respect the hell out of the guy. He knows how to move the needle better than just about any other pundit.

Believe it or not, that’s all that really matters when it comes to the sports media.

You know what Skip Bayless does when people criticize or mock him? He takes his gigantic bags of money and laughs all the way to the bank.

Even in a situation like the one where he had some absurdly insensitive comments about Dak Prescott, it simply doesn’t matter.

As long as people are watching and paying attention, then he is borderline untouchable. If there ever was an example of no attention is bad attention, it’s Skip Bayless‘ existence.

So dak Prescott got depressed following his brothers apparent suicide this year and skip bayless response is basically saying “ shut up and play football this is America’s team “ bruh … pic.twitter.com/AH3mzCePgD — John (@iam_johnw) September 10, 2020

As much as people love to hate him, he knows exactly the game he’s playing and he’s an expert at it.

I hope Bayless gets a fat bag of money on his new deal. A rising tide raises all ships. Whether you like him or not, the man is a genius when it comes to generating attention. In the world of sports media, that’s what secures your money.