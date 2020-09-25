Ana Navarro: ‘The Only Thing Trump Has To Offer The American People Is Fear’

Ana Navarro claimed Friday that fear was “the only thing” President Donald Trump had to offer the American people.

Navarro, who was guest-hosting on ABC’s “The View,” suggested that Trump was selling fear in numerous forms: “fear of lawlessness, fear of socialism, fear of ballots, fear of election results, fear of the transition.” (RELATED: ‘If This Clown Show Happened On Fox, You’d Be Raging’: Janice Dean Fires Back At Ana Navarro For Defending Cuomo Brothers)

WATCH:

Cohost Joy Behar began the segment with the president’s comments about mail-in ballots and concerns that the election results would either be impossible to determine or fraudulent. Turning to Navarro, she asked whether Republicans would fall in line or challenge Trump on this particular issue. (RELATED: ‘We’ve Lost That Battle’: Joy Behar Says The Fight For The Court Is Over, Republicans Won)

“I think a lot of them are distancing themselves on this, at least, you know, one thing,” Navarro replied, adding, “Joy, it’s more of the same. Okay? The only thing Trump has to offer the American people is fear. That is what his campaign is sowing in the hearts of Americans. Fear. Fear of lawlessness, fear of socialism, fear of ballots, fear of election results, fear of the transition.”

Navarro went on to argue that the goal of the Trump campaign was to suppress the vote by “making Americans fearful of what will happen if he doesn’t get elected.”

But Navarro also noted that it could backfire, saying that early voting had already drawn large numbers in Virginia. “If people have to walk over molten lava to get to the voting booth, I think many Americans will,” she said.

Navarro concluded by claiming that Trump was trying to emulate dictators like Cuba’s Fidel Castro and Venezuela’s Hugo Chavez, and Behar agreed.

“Yes. It’s ironic, isn’t it, that the people are worried — lot of people you mentioned are worried about communism but he’s the one who’s acting like a communist,” Behar said.