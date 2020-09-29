Editorial

Chicago Bears Name Nick Foles The Starting Quarterback

Sep 27, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles (9) passes against the Atlanta Falcons during the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Nick Foles has officially been named the starting quarterback of the Chicago Bears.

After replacing Mitchell Trubisky this past Sunday and leading a comeback win against the Atlanta Falcons, Foles is taking over, according to head coach Matt Nagy, who announced the decision Monday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He will get his first start of the season against the Colts.

Well, that didn’t take long at all, folks. Trubisky’s tenure as the starting quarterback of the Bears didn’t even make it to Week Four of the 2020 season.

As I said Monday, the Bears had to make this decision. They didn’t have a choice. They simply couldn’t let Trubisky get back on the field.

 

Is Nick Foles a star? No. Is he going to end up being the face of the franchise for years to come? No, but he’s steady and solid.

Foles also buys time for the Bears to figure out what they want to do next. They need a new franchise quarterback, and can focus on the draft or potentially free agency.

Either way, the Trubisky era is officially over in Chicago. It probably should have ended a long time ago, but it’s now dead in the water.