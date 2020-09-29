Danica Patrick Says Her Next Boyfriend ‘Has His Work Cut Out For Him’ Following Aaron Rodgers Split

Danica Patrick had a message for her future suitor following her split with NFL superstar Aaron Rodgers, saying the “next guy has his work cut out for him.”

“The next guy has his work cut out for him because my intuition, my standards, my boundaries, my wants and needs are off the charts,” the 38-year-old former race car driver shared during her appearance on Quibi’s “The Rachel Hollis Show.” The comments were noted by The New York Post in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Danica Patrick Unfollows Aaron Rodgers On Instagram, Rep Confirms They’re Over)

“[Because] I’ve gotten to know me so much more,” she added. “So it’s gonna be so much more narrow and specific. And I think that’s the challenge with a relationship.”

Patrick continued, “And I said this at the beginning of the last relationship. I was like, ‘Look. You either grow together. One grows and one doesn’t. Or you grow apart.’ I have never experienced growth without pain.”

The comments came following reports over the summer that she and Rodgers had split up after dating for two years. The two were first linked together in 2018.

In a recent interview, the Green Bay Packers quarterback said he’s in a “better head space” these days.

“I have just a new and increased love of life,” Rodgers shared. “And I’ve made decisions and changes and habits that put me in a lot better head space and there’s just a lot of things that have come together in my life over the last few months that have really been enjoyable and reminded me, given me perspective, on life and in football to view things through the most positive lens I possibly can.”