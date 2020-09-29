Ivanka Says Reports To Tip Line Of ‘Online Child Exploitation’ Have Increased ‘126 Percent’ During Pandemic

Ivanka Trump revealed that reports to a tip line of “online child exploitation” has gone up exponentially during the pandemic.

“With many children across the country, including my own, participating in virtual learning and with an increased use of social media and gaming platforms while at home, there are more opportunities than ever for abusers to exploit children online,” the first daughter shared Tuesday during a webinar from the National Center for Missing [and] Exploited Children (NCMEC). (RELATED: Ivanka Trump Talks ‘Combating Human Trafficking’ During Announcement Of $35 Million Housing Grants For Survivors)

WATCH:

“Reports of online child exploitation to NCMEC’s cyber tip line have increased by as much as 126 percent during COVID-19,” she added. “Technology has an increasing role in the grooming and recruitment of online exploitation and human trafficking victims.” (RELATED: Ivanka Trump To Be Commencement Speaker At WSU Tech’s Virtual Graduation)

Ivanka later explained that she was taking the pledge to keep kids safe online and urged others to do the same.

“As parents, we must help our children not be powerless,” the first daughter shared. “We have a critical role to play combating these horrible crimes at home and within our own communities.”

“After you watch today’s webinar, I challenge each of you to sign the pledge and share it with at least two people you know,” she added. “Today, I’m signing NCMEC’s safety pledge formalizing my commitment to safe guarding my children from the dangers of online exploitation and trafficking.”

“‪Tune into SafetyPledge.org at 2PM ET to join AG Barr, @dhswolf and me for the @MissingKids webinar on safeguarding children from online exploitation and trafficking,” Ivanka captioned her post on Instagram about the event.

“Be sure to take the #SafetyPledge and share it with your friends and family,” she added, along with a link. “Link to Pledge here https://safetypledge.org.”