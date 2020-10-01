Andy Cohen Shuts Down Rumors Of Caitlyn Jenner Joining ‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’

Andy Cohen shut down those rumors that Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins were in talks to join “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”(RHOBH) following Denise Richards’ exit.

“I know that she’s [Hutchins] Caitlyn’s girlfriend, right?” the 52-year-old Bravo executive producer shared Thursday during his Sirius XM radio show. The comments were noted by Page Six.

“Well, roommate and manager,” Cohen’s co-host John Hill replied. (RELATED: Caitlyn Jenner Says She’s Already Texted Kanye About Being His Running Mate)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Page Six (@pagesix) on Oct 1, 2020 at 9:38am PDT

The TV host then explained that any rumors about the two joining “RHOBH” were an example of “the call is coming from inside the house.” (RELATED: Caitlyn Jenner Claims She Hasn’t Spoken To Khloé Kardashian In 5 Years)

WATCH:

“I know that they have expressed their interest publicly,” Cohen added. “On social media, they’ve tagged me in posts saying, ‘We think this is a great idea,’ but … we’ve never talked to them formally. That rumor is not true.”

The host of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” even took things a step further when he shared that he didn’t even see Jenner in a role of possibly a friend of the housewives.

“No, I just don’t see it,” Cohen said.

It all comes following an earlier report about how a source shared with the outlet that Jenner and Hutchins “mutually decided to try the new reality show together, and Caitlyn is pushing for Hutchins to be cast.”