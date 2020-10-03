Scott Frost Says Nebraska Will Play In Uzbekistan If Necessary

Nebraska football coach Scott Frost is ready to play anywhere on the planet.

The Cornhuskers and the rest of the Big 10 will begin playing football October 24, and it sounds like Frost and his guys will play at any location necessary. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nebraska Football (@huskerfbnation) on Oct 2, 2020 at 12:48pm PDT

“If it’s in Uzbekistan, we’ll probably have to stop at a couple places on the way over there. Wherever and whenever we get a chance to play, our guys are just excited to get a chance to compete,” Frost told the media in a video tweeted by Kelsie Kasper.

You can watch his full comments below.

HC Scott Frost and his team don’t care where or when they play. They just want to play…even if it’s in Uzbekistan. “If it’s in Uzbekistan, we will have to stop at a couple places on the way.” #Huskers pic.twitter.com/BZvDiTOLKl — Kelsie Kasper (@kelsie_kasper) October 2, 2020

While I love dragging Nebraska on a regular basis, I’d be lying if I said this quote from Frost wasn’t awesome.

You can go ahead and inject this kind of energy right into my veins.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nebraska Football (@huskerfbnation) on Sep 30, 2020 at 5:37pm PDT

The B1G fought like hell to make sure games happened this fall, and Nebraska played a big role in those battles.

Now, the Cornhuskers are ready to roll, throw on the pads, get on the field and play some damn football. Whether it’s in Lincoln or Uzbekistan, you best believe Nebraska will take the field.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nebraska Football (@huskerfbnation) on Sep 25, 2020 at 12:22pm PDT

As I always say, college football fans have to visit Lincoln at least once in their lives. It’s an incredible place full of great football fans and people.

Now that the game is over and Wisconsin won, I want to say I am blown away by the hospitality of Nebraska fans. They won’t let me pay for a drink. I was told they’re the nicest fans in the sport, and they didn’t disappoint. The Nebraska Cornhuskers are an all-class fanbase. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 16, 2019