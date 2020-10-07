REPORT: New England Patriots Won’t Practice After Stephon Gilmore Tests Positive For Coronavirus

New England Patriots star Stephon Gilmore reportedly has coronavirus.

According to Tom Pelissero, the Patriots aren’t expected to practice Wednesday after Gilmore tested positive for the virus. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The news comes after Cam Newton already tested positive and their game against the Chiefs was postponed to Monday.

#Patriots star CB Stephon Gilmore has tested positive for the coronavirus and the team isn’t expected to practice today, per sources. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 7, 2020

It seemed like the Patriots had pushed through their coronavirus concerns after Cam was the only guy to test positive and the game against the Chiefs was ultimately played.

Now, Gilmore reportedly has the virus, and the team isn’t going to practice Wednesday. This situation quickly did a 180 degree turn after looking just fine.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stephon Gilmore (@bumpnrungilmore) on Sep 13, 2020 at 3:23pm PDT

I’ve been a very moderate voice of reason during the entire pandemic, and I’ve encouraged people to remain calm.

While there might not be any reason to panic, there is definitely cause for concern at this point.

The Patriots now have a second issue on their hands, and it comes just days after the first one. It’s not good at all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stephon Gilmore (@bumpnrungilmore) on Aug 10, 2020 at 6:53am PDT

Let’s hope the team gets on top of this situation before the Sunday game against Denver is put at risk. The last thing we need is another postponement.