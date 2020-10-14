Billie Eilish Seemingly Responds To People Body Shaming Her For Wearing Shorts, Tank Top

Musician Billie Eilish seemingly sent a message to body shamers after she was photographed wearing a tank top and shorts.

Eilish shared a TikTok video made by blogger Chizi Duru about normalizing “normal bodies” on her Instagram story Tuesday, according to Page Six.

All bodies deserve to be celebrated no matter the shape or size. Kudos to Billie Eilish for being comfortable in her own skin. Suck on that haters pic.twitter.com/xBYpP119ey — ???????????????????????? ♥ | ???????????? (???????????? ????????????????????????????) (@blazedbyari) October 14, 2020

“Ya’ll got to start normalizing real bodies, ok?” Duru said in the video. “Not everyone has a wagon behind them, ok? Guts are normal. They’re normal. Boobs sag, especially after breastfeeding. Instagram isn’t real.” (RELATED: ‘Suddenly My Boobs Are Trending On Twitter’: Billie Eilish Opens Up About Dealing With Body Shamers)

Eilish is known for wearing baggy clothes on purpose to deter people from body shaming her.

“I never want the world to know everything about me,” Eilish once said in a video for Calvin Klein. “I mean, that’s why I wear big baggy clothes. Nobody can have an opinion because they haven’t seen what’s underneath, you know?”

“Nobody can be like ‘oh she’s slim-thick, she’s not slim-thick, she got a flat ass, she got a fat ass.’ Nobody can say any of that because they don’t know,” she added.

I’ve always admired Eilish for wanting to be a role model in this way. Young women are inundated with images of the “perfect” body on social media and it is detrimental for mental health.

Eilish openly talking about it and not caring about what others have to say about her clothing is a huge step for young women.