REPORT: ‘Multiple SEC’ Football Teams Will Be Fined For Coronavirus Violations

The SEC is reportedly dropping the hammer on several football teams for coronavirus violations.

According to ESPN, “multiple SEC” football programs are expected to have conference revenue withheld for different violations. The specific teams that have been targeted weren’t revealed. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The move comes after a memo was sent out threatening fines of $100,000 and suspensions for coaches who don’t wear masks!

Multiple SEC teams will face financial penalties as a result of not following COVID-19 protocol, sources tell ESPN. This comes after Commissionser Sankey wrote a memo last week warning of a $100,000 reduction in revenue for each week of non-compliance. https://t.co/XEoriiXm1A — Alex Scarborough (@AlexS_ESPN) October 15, 2020

This is such a damn joke from the SEC. As I’ve said many times before, I’m not some person who feels the need to wage a jihad against masks.

I wear one when I’m at the store, and I don’t wear one when I’m by myself. It seems pretty simple.

Having said that, the SEC dropping the hammer on programs for coaches not wearing a mask is absolutely absurd.

These coaches are in locker rooms and on the sidelines with players who are literally out there trying to crush each other and they’re routinely tested.

How is a mask supposed to save them at that point? If the players don’t have to wear one, then why should the coaches?

The programs being targeted should raise as much hell publicly as possible. There’s simply no reason why they should be losing money for what happens on the sidelines. It’s outrageously stupid.