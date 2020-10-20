Andy Dalton Gets Lit Up By Budda Baker

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton was lit up Monday night during a 38-10 loss to the Cardinals.

Arizona safety Budda Baker ran right through the offensive line, and laid down a crushing hit on Dalton for a sack.

Watch the unreal hit below.

How does the offensive line let that happen? How does a safety just waltz through the line like it’s not even there?

The Cowboys already lost Dak Prescott for the season because of an ankle injury, and it’s no Andy Dalton’s show. If this is how they’re going to protect him, then he won’t be around much longer.

The number one priority in football is protecting the quarterback. You know what didn’t happen in the video above?

The quarterback wasn’t protected. Not only was Dalton not protected, but there was a hole in the line so big that I could have walked through it.

Dallas better figure out a way to keep Dalton on his feet or it’s going to be a very long season.