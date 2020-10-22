Chad Johnson Tweets That He’s ‘Celibate’

NFL legend Chad Johnson is apparently not having sex these days.

In response to a Twitter user asking the former Bengals receiver if he’d have sex with his girlfriend, Johnson tweeted, “I’m celibate & on a horizontal cleanse right now.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I’m celibate & on a horizontal cleanse right now https://t.co/atIuhduPDK — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) October 22, 2020

Honestly, I certainly didn’t expect to see Chad Johnson declaring he’s celibate on Twitter in 2020. Guess I missed that one on the bingo card!

Of all the things you could have asked me to imagine seeing on Twitter, this tweet wouldn’t have been anywhere near the list.

Also, I understand that I’m not exactly very hip or young these days, but what the hell is a horizontal cleanse?

Is that just a super fancy way of saying that you don’t have sex? I honestly have no idea at all what that term means.

I guess the NFL legend is just way more caught up on the current lingo than I am.

Props to Johnson for giving us all something to laugh about because this situation is one of the funniest that I’ve seen on Twitter in a long time.