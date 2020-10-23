Mississippi State Will Wear ‘Flying M’ Helmets Against Vanderbilt

Mississippi State will have some awesome helmets when they play Vanderbilt.

The Bulldogs will be wearing throwback “Flying M” helmets for the November 7 game, which honor the program’s “close ties to the United States’ space program and America’s drive to land the first man on the moon,” according to a release from MSU. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can take a look at these beastly MSU helmets in the announcement video below.

These helmets are incredibly badass. Anytime you can combine the United States’ space program with college football, you have to do it.

In this country, we play football in the fall, fly in space and go to the moon. That’s what America does, and we do it better than anyone else.

View this post on Instagram ???? 11/7/20 #HailState???? #TeamAdidas A post shared by Mississippi State Football (@hailstatefb) on Oct 22, 2020 at 2:13pm PDT

As I always say with special uniforms, if you’re going to wear them, then you damn sure better win. You can’t rock helmets honoring MSU’s ties to the space program, and then lose.

You can’t do it. Luckily, the Bulldogs are wearing them against Vanderbilt, which means they should be just fine.

Props to the person at MSU who pulled the trigger on this decision because it’s awesome.