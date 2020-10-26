Miami Hurricanes Reveal Incredible ‘Miami Nights’ Uniforms

The Miami Hurricanes have revealed their 2020 “Miami Nights” uniforms.

The team tweeted a video Sunday night announcing the threads for the Hurricanes, and they’re absolutely electric. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Check them out below.

It’s a known fact in the world of college football that black uniforms just hit differently. That’s a fact.

According to 247Sports, it’s not known yet what game the Hurricanes will wear these uniforms for, but I have a feeling they’ll roll whoever gets on the field with them.

There are very few things in the world sports that are better than black uniforms. I can’t really explain why, but they’re so damn intimidating.

They’re like an injection of adrenaline straight to the heart, and that’s the exact vibe I’m getting from these “Miami Nights” uniforms.

The Hurricanes are going to be looking badass whenever they take the field wearing these uniforms. That much is crystal clear.