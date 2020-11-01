Clemson Ranks Number 1 In The Week 9 AP College Football Poll

Clemson is still the top-ranked team in college football.

The week nine AP Poll was released Sunday afternoon, and the Tigers were sitting at the top of the rankings after a close game against Boston College. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Alabama, Ohio State, Notre Dame and Georgia rounded out the top five.

Even though Trevor Lawrence didn’t play Saturday and the Tigers were pushed to the brink by Boston College, I’m not surprised they’re still in the top spot.

Until Clemson loses, I don’t see them falling from the top spot.

As for Alabama, they looked damn good against Mississippi State this past Saturday, and they’re clearly a top two or three team.

It’s Clemson, Alabama, Ohio State and then everyone else. The gap between the top three and the rest of the field is huge.

As for the Badgers, we dropped to 10, and I can live with it. Seeing as how we didn’t play, it’s hard to argue we should move up.

Just wait until we boat race Purdue! See you all this upcoming Saturday!