Ohio State Opens As A 37-Point Favorite Over Rutgers

Ohio State is expected to crush Rutgers this Saturday.

Circa Sports released some early lines for the upcoming weekend of games, and the spread for the game is at -37 in favor of the Buckeyes.

Yes, Ohio State is favored by more than five touchdowns in a conference game.

I am always fascinated by these monster spreads when it comes to conference matchups. This might be the best Rutgers team in a long time, and they’re still expected to get cooked.

Stop and think about how insane it is that both these squads are B1G teams, and OSU is still favored by 37 points.

It’s a mind-boggling spread, but it’s just a testament to OSU’s absurd talent on the field. This is pure speculation on my part, but is there a single game left in the regular season they won’t be favored by at least 14 in?

I really don’t think so. Penn State was their toughest regular season game, and that’s in the books with an OSU win.

Now, they’re expected to boat race the Scarlet Knights right off of the damn field, and I have no doubt Justin Fields and company will get the job done.

You can catch the game at 7:30 EST on BTN this Saturday night.