Nancy Mace Becomes First Republican Woman Elected To Congress In South Carolina

Nancy Mace, representative-elect for South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District, joined the Daily Caller’s Adesola Fasoro to discuss her historic win over Democratic incumbent Joe Cunningham, its impact on the state of South Carolina and more.

Mace made history as the first Republican woman elected to the House of Representatives from the state of South Carolina.

“It’s not just Democratic women that are breaking barriers and breaking glass ceilings, Republican women all this election cycle are running right through glass ceilings and breaking barriers themselves,” Mace told Adesola. “It’s an exciting moment in our state’s history.” (RELATED: Record-Shattering Numbers Of Republican Women Are Running For Office Under Trump: ‘Our Voices Are Not Being Heard’)

Mace’s victory has put the district back into GOP control after Democratic incumbent Joe Cunningham flipped the seat blue back in 2018.

“We made possible what many people said would be impossible to do,” she said.

“Ensuring that we continue to lower our unemployment rate for every hardworking American,” she continued when asked about her priorities in office. She also intends to address healthcare as a primary issue.

