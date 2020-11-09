Sergio Garcia Withdraws From Masters Tournament Due To Positive COVID-19 Test Result

Golf pro Sergio Garcia has withdrawn from the upcoming Masters Tournament after testing positive for coronavirus.

The news of Garcia’s withdrawal Monday comes days before the rescheduled tournament is set to take place.

“Sergio Garcia has informed Augusta National Golf Club that he will not participate in the 2020 Masters Tournament due to a positive COVID-19 test result,” a statement from Augusta National Golf Club said.

The 2017 Masters champion will miss his first major in 21 years. https://t.co/dNwXmC1a4S — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) November 9, 2020

Garcia, who won the green jacket back in 2017, will miss his first major in 21 years, according to the PGA Tour's Twitter account.

“On Saturday night after driving back from the Houston Open, I started feeling a bit of a sore throat and a cough,” Garcia said in his statement. “The symptoms stayed with me on Sunday morning so I decided to get tested for COVID-19 and so did my wife Angela. Thankfully she tested negative, but I didn’t. After 21 years of not missing a Major Championship, I will sadly miss @themasters this week. The important thing is that my family and I are feeling good. We’ll come back stronger and give the green jacket a go next April.”

The Masters will take place Nov. 12 through Nov. 15 after being rescheduled in April due to the coronavirus pandemic.