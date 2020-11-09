The New Orleans Saints Beating The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Gets Huge TV Ratings

The New Orleans Saints beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 38-3 Sunday night got some monster TV ratings.

According to ShowBuzzDaily.com, the “Sunday Night Football” game between Drew Brees and Tom Brady peaked with an average of more than 15.4 million viewers on NBC. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In case you don’t know, that’s a gigantic number for a regular season game.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New Orleans Saints (@saints) on Nov 8, 2020 at 8:18pm PST

I would have been a bit surprised if this game didn’t put up huge numbers. It would have been a very bad sign for the league if the numbers weren’t popping.

We’re talking about a game featuring two future hall of fame quarterbacks batting it out for supremacy in the NFC South.

If that doesn’t move the needle, I don’t know what will.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New Orleans Saints (@saints) on Nov 8, 2020 at 7:06pm PST

The good news for the NFL is that there were plenty of eyeballs on the action as Drew Brees and company put in major work against Tom Brady.

The game was never even close. The Bucs were absolutely routed in the blowout.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New Orleans Saints (@saints) on Nov 8, 2020 at 6:17pm PST

Trust me, the NFL is very happy with these numbers. I can promise you that much.