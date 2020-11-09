Texas A&M Pauses Football Activities Because Of Coronavirus

The Texas A&M Aggies have been hit by coronavirus.

According to Bruce Feldman, head coach Jimbo Fisher announced Monday that the team has suspended football activities because of coronavirus cases on the team. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher says the Aggies have suspended activities today because of some positive COVID19 cases among the team. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) November 9, 2020

So, for those of you keeping score at home, the SEC is having itself a day with coronavirus right now. LSU’s at the brink of not playing Alabama, Arkansas football coach Sam Pittman tested positive and now A&M has halted practice.

That one hell of a roller coaster to be on over the span of a few hours. That much is for sure.

The Aggies are slated to play Tennessee this weekend, and there’s no reason right now to believe that game doesn’t happen.

If anything, keeping players away from each other might buy some time for the Aggies to get this situation under control. Let’s not panic.

Having said that, things could change quickly if this turns into a full blown outbreak. Let’s hope it doesn’t get to that point. Nobody wants to see that happen.