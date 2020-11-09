Washington Quarterback Alex Smith Will Start Against The Detroit Lions

Washington quarterback Alex Smith will make his first start in a couple years this upcoming Sunday.

According to ProFootballTalk, Washington coach Ron Rivera told the media Sunday that Smith would be the man under center Sunday against the Lions.

Smith was pressed into action Sunday against the Giants after Kyle Allen suffered a brutal injury.

Kyle Allen gets leg whipped by Jabrill Peppers. Allen is being helped off the field. Doesn’t look good the way his leg bent. #WashingtonFootball #TogetherBlue pic.twitter.com/2qokHNUUZZ — Justin Groc (@jgroc) November 8, 2020

This upcoming Sunday will be Smith’s first start since he went down with a horrific leg injury against the Texans in 2018.

GRAPHIC WARNING! Oh, maaan. That’s a shocking injury for Alex Smith. Never like to see that???? #NFL #HOUvsWAS pic.twitter.com/0JWCFxlGNV — Michael Randall (@MickRandallHS) November 18, 2018

It’s crazy how far Alex Smith has come in the past couple years. When he went down against the Texans, it looked like he’d never play again.

His leg injury was one of the worst that we’ve ever seen in the history of the NFL.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elizabeth Smith (@lizbsmith11) on Feb 13, 2019 at 8:03am PST

Now, he’s not just back in the NFL, but he’s going to make his first start in a couple years. For a guy many people thought would never play again, it’s been one hell of a great comeback story.

Even though he’ll be playing against my team, I can’t wait to see what Smith can do on the field with Washington.

Alex Smith with a 68-Yard BOMB! His first one since November of 2018 ???? (via @WashingtonNFL) pic.twitter.com/7XDwLytMjA — ESPN (@espn) November 8, 2020

It’s been a hell of a comeback journey, and this upcoming Sunday will mark another big step forward.