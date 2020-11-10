The Miami Dolphins Are Donating $75 Million Towards Cancer Research

The Miami Dolphins have pulled off a 100% pure class move in the war against cancer.

The Dolphins announced Tuesday morning that they are donating $75 million to the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center to help “fund lifesaving research and therapies that serve the South Florida community and beyond.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the awesome announcement video below.

Cancer does not stop, and neither do we. Through the Dolphins Challenge Cancer Movement we are committing $75,000,000 to @SylvesterCancer to fund lifesaving research and therapies that serve the South Florida community and beyond.#OneTeamOneFight x @TackleCancer pic.twitter.com/Sw2nUB57Ki — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) November 10, 2020

This is a great move by the Miami Dolphins, and it’s the kind of charity decision that will actually impact lives in a positive way.

Lots of celebrities and teams like to make a big show out of charity, but it rarely amounts to much. Not this time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miami Dolphins (@miamidolphins) on Nov 8, 2020 at 5:08pm PST

The Dolphins are committing an insane amount of money to help win the war against cancer, and that’s an action that directly impacts people struggling with the horrible sickness.

Seeing as how we all know someone who has battled cancer (multiple members of my own family), I can help but applaud like hell for this donation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miami Dolphins (@miamidolphins) on Nov 8, 2020 at 4:14pm PST

This is the exact kind of story that I love seeing, and major props to the Dolphins for stepping up to help those in their community struggling with cancer.