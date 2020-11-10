Pat Narduzzi Says He’d ‘Almost Like To Boycott’ Playing Notre Dame, Says The Fighting Irish Should Be Fully Committed

Pittsburgh football coach Pat Narduzzi isn’t a huge fan of the ACC’s deal with Notre Dame.

The Fighting Irish are a full ACC member for the 2020 football season because of coronavirus, and in a regular season, they'd play five ACC games as a non-member. Narduzzi isn't impressed with the setup, and believes they should be all in or all out.

“You’d almost like to boycott them. But if you want to play in the ACC, come play in the ACC…And if you don’t want to play, let’s not give them five games. Let them go play BYU or whoever else they want to play. We shouldn’t be giving them games,” Narduzzi told the media Monday, according to John McGonigal.

I have some bad news for Narduzzi, and he’s really not going to like it. The ACC’s deal with Notre Dame isn’t changing anytime soon.

As soon as the coronavirus pandemic is over, Notre Dame will go right back to playing five ACC games as a non-member.

The Fighting Irish have shown limited to no interest at all in joining a conference. Whether Narduzzi likes it or not, the ACC seems fine with their arrangement.

Part of ND’s brand is that they’re an independent. Is that fair? I have no idea, but I do know that it’s not changing.

I promise you Notre Dame will be independent once next season rolls around, and there’s nothing anyone in the ACC can do about it.