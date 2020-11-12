RNC Chief Of Staff Richard Walters Tests Positive For COVID-19

Republican National Committee (RNC) Chief of Staff Richard Walters tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, an RNC official confirmed to the Daily Caller News Foundation.

“The RNC chief of staff has tested positive for coronavirus. The RNC is following CDC guidance and notifying staff who came in contact with him. He tested positive this morning,” the RNC official told the DCNF.

Walters’ positive test is the most recent of numerous Republican officials who have tested positive for the virus, The Hill reported. Trump campaign advisor Corey Lewandowski also tested positive for the virus, The New York Times reported Thursday. (RELATED: REPORT: Corey Lewandowski Tests Positive For Coronavirus In Latest Trump World COVID Case)

Walters’ diagnosis comes after news broke out about Lewandowski’s diagnosis, but the two cases do not seem to be related, The Hill reported.

Breaking: RNC chief of staff Richard Walters has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a GOP official.https://t.co/ThU9cwJe6t — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 12, 2020

Lewandowski is one of several that tested positive for the virus after attending an Election Night event at the White House, The Hill reported. The RNC official said Walters, however, hadn’t gone to the White House that night.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson were among those that tested positive for the virus after attending the White House Election Night party, the NYT reported. White House Political Director Brian Jack and David Bossie, a Trump reelection campaign high-ranking official and president of Citizens United, also tested positive for the virus.

Jeff Miller also tested positive for the virus, according to someone with knowledge of the situation, The NYT reported.

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel tested positive for the virus earlier this fall, an RNC spokesman confirmed to the Daily Caller.

